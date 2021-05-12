Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.52

Stepan (NYSE:SCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.52 and last traded at $138.43, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Stepan alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,145 shares of company stock worth $961,101. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.