NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $135,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CDK Global by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after buying an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

