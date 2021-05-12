Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,543 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

