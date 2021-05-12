Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

