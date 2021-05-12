Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,544 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Healthpeak Properties worth $83,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

