$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Post posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

POST stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,874.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $17,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

