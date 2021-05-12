FY2021 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

NKE opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

