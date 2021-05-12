Credit Suisse Group Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $51.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

