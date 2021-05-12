Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

