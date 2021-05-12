PVH (NYSE:PVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at OTR Global

OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PVH by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

