Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 504 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam grew its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

SYK opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

