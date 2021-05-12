4,798 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

