IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

