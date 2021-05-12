Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,282.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3,203.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

