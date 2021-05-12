747 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.92.

NYSE ROK opened at $268.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

