True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.25. The stock traded as high as C$7.37 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 20904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$629.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

