Kemper Co. (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 1st

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Kemper has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

KMPR stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

