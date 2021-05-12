AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

