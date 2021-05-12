Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SBRA opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

