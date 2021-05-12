Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.