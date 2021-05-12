Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $915,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3,956.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $27.46.

