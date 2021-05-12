Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 160,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

