Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
