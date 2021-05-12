Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

