TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

