Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Switch updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

