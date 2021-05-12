The Southern Company (SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on June 7th

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

The Southern has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. The Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect The Southern to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

