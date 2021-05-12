Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.