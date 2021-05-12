CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
NYSE:IGR opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.39.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
