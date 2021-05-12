CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:IGR opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

