Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3962 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Fortis has raised its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

FTS stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

