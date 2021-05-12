Open Text Co. (OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 25th

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2008 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

