Open Text Co. (OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 25th

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2008 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
Open Text has increased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
Shares of OTEX stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.89.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
