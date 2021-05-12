LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737,680 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

