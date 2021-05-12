Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of C stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

