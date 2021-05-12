Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.48 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

