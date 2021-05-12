Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $58.48

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.48, but opened at $56.84. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 11,719 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

