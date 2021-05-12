Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,300.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 174.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

