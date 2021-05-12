Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $282,690.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

