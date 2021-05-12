Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,770 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

