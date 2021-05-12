Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,990 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bunge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

