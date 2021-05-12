Intrua Financial LLC Buys Shares of 135,000 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

