GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

