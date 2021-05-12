Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

