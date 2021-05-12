Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.