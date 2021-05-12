Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

