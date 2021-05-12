Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

OBNK opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

