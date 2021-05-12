Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Hanger has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

