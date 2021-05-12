Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of HNGR stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Hanger has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40.
In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
