Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,442,291.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

