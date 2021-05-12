Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

