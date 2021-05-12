Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 43,500 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.