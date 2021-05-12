Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 231,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

ORCL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $224.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.