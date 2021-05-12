Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $176.06 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.